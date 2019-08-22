Guyana

Parking meter protestors seek to make ‘Movement’ civil society watchdog

Don Singh (at right) and another member of the Mass Action People’s Movement during a protest last Thursday.
The Mass Action People’s Movement (MAPM), which last week began lobbying for President David Granger to announce a date for elections and the resignation of his Cabinet, is hoping that with sustained effort it will be able to function as a civil society watchdog for years to come.

“We are still loosely based and very informal in our structure but we plan to function as a watchdog,” steering committee member Don Singh told Stabroek News.

The group was formerly known as the Movement Against Parking Meters, which waged a successful campaign against the then Georgetown City Council’s move to implement a city parking meter project under controversial terms with a foreign contractor.

