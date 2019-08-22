Porter charged with killing drinking buddy at Kumaka

A porter was yesterday charged with fatally beating a drinking companion during an argument last Saturday night at Kumaka, in Region One.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown to answer to the charge was Kalis Rodrigues, 20, who was remanded to prison.

The charge alleges that Rodrigues, on August 17th, at Kumaka Waterfront, murdered Oswald Henry.

Rodrigues was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The accused is due to make his next court appearance before the Acquero Magistrate’s Court on September 30th.

Police had said Henry, also known as ‘Muff,’ was drinking with his assailant at a shop at Kumaka Waterfront, North West District, when an argument erupted. As a result, the accused allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt Henry several blows to his head.

Henry fell unconscious and was taken to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The accused fled the scene but was later arrested.