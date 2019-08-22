Sweets vendor turned robber gets five years for gunpoint hold-ups

A sweets vendor is to spend the next five years in jail after he admitted to robbing fellow vendors in a gunpoint attack in Charlestown.

Raahim Abdool, also called David Bernard, of Lot 17 Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown was sentenced yesterday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, after he pleaded guilty to two armed robbery charges as well as possession of illegal firearm and ammunition charges.

The charges stated that on August 17th, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, while in company of others and armed with a gun, Abdool robbed Ameesh Rambajhan of $70,000 cash and a $42,000 cellphone. It was also alleged that on the same day and at the same place, he robbed Kumar (only name given) of $14,000 cash and a $25,000 cellphone.