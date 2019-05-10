Another Venezuelan boat denied T&T entry

Venezuelan nationals on board the Kuvanakan, after they were stopped by T&T Coast Guard and denied entry to this country within sight of their final destination, Chaguaramas.

(Trinidad Guardian) Just two weeks af­ter a dozen peo­ple died while try­ing to flee Venezuela for T&T in a pirogue, the crew and pas­sen­gers of an­oth­er ves­sel com­ing from Venezuela are cur­rent­ly in a stand­off with the T&T Coast Guard, fear­ing they may suf­fer the same fate.

Miguel Cos­ta, who is aboard the pirogue Ku­vanakan, left the port of Guiria, Venezuela, around mid-morn­ing with 13 crew mem­bers and pas­sen­gers, in­clud­ing chil­dren, aboard. They were on their way to Ch­aguara­mas. But on reach­ing ap­prox­i­mate­ly 200 me­tres off the coast of Cha­cachacare Is­land, they were stopped by the Coast Guard…..