Regional News

Another Venezuelan boat denied T&T entry

Venezuelan nationals on board the Kuvanakan, after they were stopped by T&T Coast Guard and denied entry to this country within sight of their final destination, Chaguaramas.

(Trinidad Guardian) Just two weeks af­ter a dozen peo­ple died while try­ing to flee Venezuela for T&T in a pirogue, the crew and pas­sen­gers of an­oth­er ves­sel com­ing from Venezuela are cur­rent­ly in a stand­off with the T&T Coast Guard, fear­ing they may suf­fer the same fate.

Miguel Cos­ta, who is aboard the pirogue Ku­vanakan, left the port of Guiria, Venezuela, around mid-morn­ing with 13 crew mem­bers and pas­sen­gers, in­clud­ing chil­dren, aboard. They were on their way to Ch­aguara­mas. But on reach­ing ap­prox­i­mate­ly 200 me­tres off the coast of Cha­cachacare Is­land, they were stopped by the Coast Guard…..

Around the Web

More in Regional News

Brazil cane mills swing back to ethanol as sugar recovery fizzles

Brazil cane mills swing back to ethanol as sugar recovery fizzles

By
Scientology cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia gets measles vaccine

Scientology cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia gets measles vaccine

By
Guaido cancels western Venezuela rally after “dictatorship” blocks route

Guaido cancels western Venezuela rally after “dictatorship” blocks route

By

Comments

Trending