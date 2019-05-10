Another Venezuelan boat denied T&T entry

Venezuelan nationals on board the Kuvanakan, after they were stopped by T&T Coast Guard and denied entry to this country within sight of their final destination, Chaguaramas.
(Trinidad Guardian) Just two weeks after a dozen people died while trying to flee Venezuela for T&T in a pirogue, the crew and passengers of another vessel coming from Venezuela are currently in a standoff with the T&T Coast Guard, fearing they may suffer the same fate.
Miguel Costa, who is aboard the pirogue Kuvanakan, left the port of Guiria, Venezuela, around mid-morning with 13 crew members and passengers, including children, aboard. They were on their way to Chaguaramas. But on reaching approximately 200 metres off the coast of Chacachacare Island, they were stopped by the Coast Guard…..
