Antigua’s Health Minister wants to ban the Toyota Vitz

(Antigua Observer) The Minister of Health, Molwyn Joseph, has put forward an argument for the government to ban the importation of one of the most popular vehicles in Antigua and Barbuda, and which is seemingly a favourite among the younger generation — the Toyota Vitz.

Joseph, while making a presentation in Parliament yesterday, said the injuries sustained by individuals in accidents involving the Toyota Vitz, as well as the frequency of accidents involving that particular vehicle, constitutes “a public health issue”.

He said residents would have had to work more closely with the emergency room personnel at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) to understand the “urgency” needed to deal with the issue.

He further stated that about 30 per cent of the traffic accidents that occur in Antigua and Barbuda involve that particular vehicle, based on reports from hospital sources.