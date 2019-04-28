Bajan PM against clean sweep in cricket

(Barbados Nation) Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has sent a strong verbal message to Cricket West Indies (CWI) led by Ricky Skerritt that it should be cautious before moving swiftly to introduce a clean sweep of the top decision-makers of a sport which comes close to religion status in the English-speaking Caribbean.

“I pray simply that the West Indies Cricket Board will understand that there can be no justification, in my view, for a clean sweep of anybody, especially after we have regained the Wisden Trophy, especially after we have tied the one-day international series with the English, who are ranked No. 1 and are favourites for the forthcoming World Cup,” the Prime Minister told a recent town hall meeting at Howard University in Washington D.C.

Mottley hosted the meeting there attended by hundreds of Bajans, Caribbean and American diplomats and others who drove long distances from across Virginia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut to hear her explain her Government’s economic and social policies.

Without calling the name of Ricky Skerritt, the new CWI president, Mottley invoked the legacies of Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela to underscore the point that cricket was a team sport.