Barbadians to pay more for gas

(Barbados Nation) Consumers will pay more for gasoline, but less for kerosene and liquified petroleum products, from midnight Sunday, May 5. The price of diesel will remain unchanged.

Gasoline will retail for BDS $3.88 per litre, up from $3.82 per litre, an increase of 0.06 cents. The price of kerosene will decrease by 0.01 cent, moving from $1.42 per litre to $1.41 per litre.

Similarly, there will be a decrease in the price of liquefied petroleum gas. The 100lb cylinder will retail for $149.60, down from $163.07, a reduction of $13.47. The 25lb cylinder will now be sold at $42.50, a decrease of $3.37. The cost of the 22lb cylinder will drop from $40.53 to $37.56, a reduction of $2.97, and the 20lb cylinder will retail at $34.15, down from $36.84, a decrease of $2.69.

These price adjustments are in keeping with government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.