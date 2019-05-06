Barbados: Father of 4 shot dead during robbery

(Barbados Nation) Mia Kirton thought she was having a nightmare when she got a call that her boyfriend of five years, Eton “Uncle” Lyken, was shot dead during a robbery.

Police reported that Lyken, 46, of Beckles Road, St Michael, and Andrew Vanderpool, 43, had been parked in an area between Block No. 5 of Country Park Towers and Highrise No. 1. near Country Road, St Michael, when they were attacked and robbed around 12:25 a.m. yesterday.

Lyken, a father of four, was shot in the head but Vanderpool was unhurt. The culprit then fled the area by foot. The death has brought the number of murders for the year to 23, with 13 by the gun.

Kirton told the NATION she had been trying to get their 18-month-old baby to sleep for over an hour.

“I was trying to put sleep Angel for a long time but she kept moving, like something was wrong,” she said, moments after bursting into tears and having to be consoled by her brother Jamar Kirton.