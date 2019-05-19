Barbados: Grief after cricket ball hits pregnant mom in stomach

(Barbados Nation) A cricket ball which was hit for six has left a young mother grieving the death of her baby.

Odeoinger Cunningham, 24, who was seven months pregnant, said she was struck in the stomach by the ball during a Premier League cricket game at Valery Pasture, Brittons Hill, St Michael, last November.

Cunningham was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) where she said doctors told her the baby had received a blow to the head and they had to perform a C-section right away since there was a 50/50 chance that either she or the baby could die.

The baby, who was to be named Tadre’s, died the next day at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Six months after that ordeal, which also resulted in Cunningham being placed on the Psychiatric Ward, she is still trying to comprehend the situation.