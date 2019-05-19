Harold Hoyte helped to cement democracy

By Ezra Alleyne

It is impossible to calculate the loss to regional journalism as a result of the passing of Harold Hoyte.

In 1966, Barbados became Independent but lacked one essential ingredient. Harold Hoyte was predominantly instrumental, together with others, in providing that missing but essential ingredient in our democratic governance.

There was no established locally owned newspaper which was fulfilling the role and duties of the Fourth Estate, in which the Press, supported by the constitutional right to freedom of speech, is able to take the politicians to task and to speak truth to power.

Speaking from my perspective as a constitutional thinker, he has by his massive effort helped to cement democracy in our small nation. When people speak well about democracy here, the contribution of Harold Hoyte as the long-time editor of the major daily newspaper who helped to cement a major plank of the Fourth Estate here places every Barbadian, now living and for generations to come, in his debt.

The foundations of the traditions having been established, it is for those shown the way by his example to ensure that the light of truth constantly fuels and supports our democracy.

Many forget the atmosphere which existed when the brave step to start the NATION was taken. In neighbouring Antigua, a local newspaper, The Antigua Times, had been started with the aims and objectives of traditional journalism.

It was a thorn in the flesh and after two years it folded, falling victim to a new piece of legislation making a cash deposit or a bond of $10 000 a prerequisite for obtaining a licence to print.

The London Privy Council held that the law was constitutional, and freedom of the Press in the smaller territories was under severe pressure.

It is a measure of the courage, determination and fortitude of those young pioneers that a mere seven years after Independence, the NATION was formed and succeeded.

Fortune does indeed favour the brave. This country can now rejoice in thanks to the Almighty that when the moment mattered, Barbados produced a team led editorially by Harold Hoyte, who occupied the hot seat of editor for so long with so much success and such exquisite professionalism.

He was above all a caring person, always enquiring, calling or dropping a note whenever he thought it might bring some comfort or a moment of cheer to the recipient.

He will surely rest in peace, having done his country, his family and his nation proud, and having written his name on history’s and democracy’s page.

My sincere condolences are extended to his family and relatives on his passing.