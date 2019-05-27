Barbados News

Barbados Calypsonians told to leave out lewd lyrics for Crop Over

Joaquin entertaining patrons at Pig On De Rock after the press launch of De First Citizens/Digicel De Big Show calypso tent. (Picture by Reco Moore.)

(Barbados Nation) Calypsonians ARE being called on to come with clean lyrics for Crop Over.

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs Senator Lucille Moe is urging them to refrain from putting out destructive, violent or divisive lyrical content which could negatively impact Barbados’ youth. 

“Some of our schoolchildren from the time they get on the minibuses or ZRs, they start their days exposed in some cases to lyrics and sounds of dubious impact on their outlook and disposition.

“I would like to see a sense of responsibility in our choices on what we broadcast and put on our domain, particularly when it is most likely to reach the youth,” Moe said. (TG)

Around the Web

More in Barbados News

Barbados moves to acquire businesswoman’s land

Barbados moves to acquire businesswoman’s land

By

Barbados in major upgrade deal for Grantley Adams airport

By

UK visitor charged with slapping Barbados woman saved by CCTV

By

Comments

Trending