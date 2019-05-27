Barbados Calypsonians told to leave out lewd lyrics for Crop Over

(Barbados Nation) Calypsonians ARE being called on to come with clean lyrics for Crop Over.

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs Senator Lucille Moe is urging them to refrain from putting out destructive, violent or divisive lyrical content which could negatively impact Barbados’ youth.

“Some of our schoolchildren from the time they get on the minibuses or ZRs, they start their days exposed in some cases to lyrics and sounds of dubious impact on their outlook and disposition.

“I would like to see a sense of responsibility in our choices on what we broadcast and put on our domain, particularly when it is most likely to reach the youth,” Moe said. (TG)