Barbados attorney found guilty of theft of $US96k

(Barbados Nation) Attorney Vonda Pile has been found guilty of theft but not guilty of money laundering.



Despite a moving submission for bail by Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley who came to her defence, she was remanded to HMP Dodds pending sentencing on July 16.

Pile, of Deacons Farm, St Michael, had been accused of stealing US$96 008 belonging to Anstey King between April 27, 2009 and October 26, 2010.

She was also accused of engaging in money laundering in that she disposed of US $96 008, being the proceeds of crime.

Several attorneys gathered in the No. 5 Supreme Court to hear the summation in the matter.