Thieves hit ATMs in Barbados, leaving some customers broke

(Barbados Nation) Police are probing reports that scores of bank accounts were hit over the weekend, leaving some customers broke.

And it appears that it is the work of thieves using skimming devices again – this time gaining access to accounts at Republic Bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and Scotiabank.

The crooks seemed to have struck in St James where a number of the victims said they had used a sometimes isolated ATM to access accounts from the banking institutions.

The alarm was raised from the voice note of a woman who recounted her horror of trying to withdraw money, only to realise that it was gone. In reporting the matter to the bank and police, she then found out there were several others, including pensioners, who had fallen victim to the thieves.