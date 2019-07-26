Barbados News

Barbados teacher and his two kids die in mystery explosion

Corelius Barrow (left) and Jovona Barrow with their children Riordan (second left) and Reya-anna in happier times. (GP)
(Barbados Nation) A deadly blast that resulted in the deaths of a secondary school teacher and his two small children is now rife with mystery.

Corelius Barrow, 42, and his children, 22-month-old Riordan and eight-month-old Reya-anna died during an explosion and subsequent fire in Barrow’s Regency Drive, Warrens Park South apartment, St Michael, yesterday just before midday.

The loud explosion reverberated across businesses nearby, startling employees.

Neighbours also rushed out of their homes when they heard the loud noise and then saw the fire that broke out after.

When the 12 firefighters on the scene got the fire under control, police said the bodies of those who perished were “burnt beyond recognition”. (CA)

