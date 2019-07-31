Barbados News

Barbados: Airport delays as workers up in arms over conditions

Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados.
(Barbados Nation) Visitors to Barbados for the last lap of Crop Over could find themselves waiting on the plane for longer than usual before they can disembark.

That is because environmental health officers who are to inspect and clear the aircraft before passengers are allowed to leave are upset about their working conditions.

A source said industrial action was on the horizon and an emergency meeting would be held today to deal with the issues before the situation escalates.

Reports indicate that the officers have been complaining about poor working conditions, particularly the unavailability of vehicles to drive to landed aircraft as well as the state of the office which they occupy at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).

