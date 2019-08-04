Barbados News

Barbados: 3 die during Crop Over weekend in separate incidents

Members of the Royal Barbados Police Force, including members of the Canine Unit, on the scene of the stabbing earlier today.
Members of the Royal Barbados Police Force, including members of the Canine Unit, on the scene of the stabbing earlier today.

(Barbados Nation) The merriment of the long Crop Over weekend had a pall cast over it when three people died yesterday within hours of each other – one in violent circumstances.

A 25-year-old public service vehicle (PSV) conductor on the Black Rock/Wanstead/Redman Village route was stabbed to death after an altercation with a colleague in the Cheapside Terminal, St Michael. The other two, one a visitor, drowned at different locations.

The tranquil waters of Browne’s Beach was where an elderly man lost his life after getting into difficulties. (Picture by Carlos Atwell.)

What started as an argument between two Route 3 PSV workers around 11:45 a.m. quickly escalated, said a witness, who did not want to be identified.

A few hours later around 2:30 p.m. a 64-year-old man died while bathing at the tranquil Browne’s Beach, St Michael.

Beach-goers had tried to save his life after he was found floating in the water. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by a lifeguard and a doctor.

Less than two hours after that, emergency personnel were rushing to Crane Beach, St Philip, but it was too late to save a 64-year-old UK visitor.

The man, who was staying at a guest house at Fitts Village, St James, got into difficulties while swimming. He was brought to shore by the lifeguard and given medical attention but died.

Around the Web

More in Barbados News

Death row inmate in Barbados freed

By

Barbados: Airport delays as workers up in arms over conditions

By

Barbados woman set on fire in home invasion

By

Comments

Trending