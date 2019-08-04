Barbados: 3 die during Crop Over weekend in separate incidents

(Barbados Nation) The merriment of the long Crop Over weekend had a pall cast over it when three people died yesterday within hours of each other – one in violent circumstances.

A 25-year-old public service vehicle (PSV) conductor on the Black Rock/Wanstead/Redman Village route was stabbed to death after an altercation with a colleague in the Cheapside Terminal, St Michael. The other two, one a visitor, drowned at different locations.

What started as an argument between two Route 3 PSV workers around 11:45 a.m. quickly escalated, said a witness, who did not want to be identified.

A few hours later around 2:30 p.m. a 64-year-old man died while bathing at the tranquil Browne’s Beach, St Michael.

Beach-goers had tried to save his life after he was found floating in the water. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by a lifeguard and a doctor.

Less than two hours after that, emergency personnel were rushing to Crane Beach, St Philip, but it was too late to save a 64-year-old UK visitor.

The man, who was staying at a guest house at Fitts Village, St James, got into difficulties while swimming. He was brought to shore by the lifeguard and given medical attention but died.