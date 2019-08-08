Barbados: Mom whose family died in tragic fire breaks silence

(Barbados Nation) The young mother and wife whose family died in the tragic fire of July 24 has broken her silence publicly forgiving her husband, opening up about having her ability to grieve taken away and touching on persistent rumours.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook Jovona “Astrid” Barrow said she loved her children and husband, had forgiven him and all she ever wanted was her family – as she announced the funeral arrangements for August 23. She also posted a picture of the obituary.

“. . . Here is what I will say in this post . . . my ability to grieve has been stripped from me, the same way my children were abruptly and without reason,” Jovona said.

Corileus Barrow, 42, and children 22-month-old Riordan and eight-month-old Reya-Anna died in a fire at Regency Drive, Warrens Park South, St Michael, the circumstances of which are still being investigated by police and fire officers.

Jovona revealed that on July 22, a day before her birthday, she went to court to secure access to the children as there was no divorce or legal separation from her husband who had restricted access to them. An interim order gave her Thursday to Sunday and Corileus the other three days. On her 21st birthday, she went to work happy at the prospect of seeing her babies the next day after two months.