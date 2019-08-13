Barbados: Medical Ganja Bill ready for House

(Barbados Nation) Today the Medicinal Cannabis Bill will be laid in Parliament. Attorney General Dale Marshall, QC, said during the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers Annual General Meeting at the Argentina Embassy, Hastings, Christ Church, the weekend was spent perfecting the proposed law on the contentious issue.

“It is going to be laid in Parliament on Tuesday and the plan is to debate it on Friday the 30th of August.

“We have committed to medicinal cannabis because, as a fella said: ‘You gotta go where the science takes you’, but there is always going to be some push back.

‘I don’t think that the churches are against medicinal cannabis. The single treaty on narcotics, which is the 1969 United Nations Convention, exempts what would normally be illegal drugs, so long as the purpose is either medical or scientific,” he explained.