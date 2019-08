(Barbados Nation) A 54-year-old ZR driver is the island’s latest murder victim.

Ralston Philip Agard had just returned to his Sandy Hill, St Philip, residence late Tuesday night when he was attacked in an attempted robbery.

The sound of an explosion was heard soon after he parked the vehicle. A family member responded to his cry for help and both the police and ambulance were summoned.

Agard was pronounced dead at the scene, succumbing to an apparent gunshot injury to the chest.