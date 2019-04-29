Jamaica: Three cops accused of killing civilian, one dies as escape vehicle crashes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has confirmed that three police officers were involved in a shooting incident yesterday morning at the intersection of Jobs Lane and Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine which left a civilian dead.

According to INDECOM, an off duty police officer intervened in the shooting incident and was in pursuit of the occupants of an escape vehicle when a crash occurred. A man, who turned out to be a policeman, travelling in the escape vehicle succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, INDECOM said.

Another occupant identified as a police officer, was taken into custody, while the third cop is on the run and is being sought by the authorities, INDECOM said.

INDECOM said it has since launched an investigation into the shooting death of the civilian who has been identified as Sheldon Daley of Chedwin Park, St Catherine.

According to INDECOM, two of the officers involved in the killing of the civilian had been previously charged with murder by INDECOM and were released on bail.