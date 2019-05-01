Jamaica: Missing 11-year-old girl found dead

(Jamaica Gleaner) The body of an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing four days ago was discovered yesterday with signs of a brutal sexual attack, a gut-wrenching discovery on the eve of Child Month in Jamaica.

Trisha Morris of Pond, Hanover, was last seen about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Doris Lysaith-Earl, the adoptive mother of Trisha, said that the screams of a churchwoman on Tuesday morning alerted her to the grisly discovery of the girl.

The child, who attended Watford Hill Primary School, was reportedly found with multiple wounds to her body and her underwear was ripped away, suggesting that she might have been sexually abused. Trisha was last seen about 8 p.m. on Saturday in the company of a church sister.

At least 14 children have been slain in Jamaica this year.

“A me have her from she little because her mother dead five years now, and she don’t have nobody. A just up a church she lef fi go, and mi beg a church sister fi give a eye pon har, and them come tek Trisha from mi,” said Lysaith-Earl, 64.

“Trisha hug me and squeeze me and kiss me and say, ‘Later, Grandma,’” the sobbing woman stated.