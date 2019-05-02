Jamaica: Deportee among 5 held in child’s murder probe

(Jamaica Gleaner) A deportee who resides in Woodland district in the parish of Hanover is among five persons taken into custody in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Trisha Morris, whose body was discovered on Tuesday.

The Gleaner was informed that the deportee, who knows Trisha well, was picked up by the police on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said three other men were taken into custody following an operation in the neighbouring community of Haddington while the fifth man, who was not in the community when the police visited, later turned himself in at the Sandy Bay station.

“Woodland has always been a very peaceful community, and all of a sudden, the careless boy dem start dem foolishness,” a concerned citizen told The Gleaneryesterday.

“We hope the police dem mek dem talk and don’t let dem out until all a who involve confess,” he further added.

Reports are that Trisha, a student at Watford Hill Primary School, which is also in Woodland district, went missing on Saturday night about 8 p.m. while attending church.

On Tuesday, Trisha’s adopted mother, Doris Lysaith-Earl, told The Gleaner that Trisha had left her home for the Woodland Seventh-day Adventist Church close by.

Trisha left the church to accompany another female home. While on her way back, she disappeared.

A missing person’s report was filed at the police station and several searches carried out for her.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, a resident in the community stumbled upon the missing child’s body, which had been dumped in a cluster of bushes in a section of the community known as Pond.

The body had multiple wounds. Investigators believe she may have been raped before being killed.