Jamaica: Five men in custody over 11-year-old girl found murdered

(Jamaica Observer) Five men have been taken into custody for questioning as police intensify their probe into the death of 11-year-old Trisha Morris of Woodland district, Hanover.

Following the discovery of Trisha’s body yesterday, one man was picked up by the Hanover police.

The police said another three men were arrested today during an operation in Haddington district in the parish today, while the fifth man turned himself in.

Meanwhile, Commanding Officer for the Hanover Division, Superintendent Sharon Beeput said the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) has been giving the necessary support to residents of the community.

The CSSB personnel are being aided by the Chaplaincy Branch, the Victim Support Unit and the church community.

A resident of the community found Trisha’s decomposing body in bushes in her community about 11:55 am yesterday. She was reported missing on Sunday, April 28.