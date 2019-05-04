Jamaica: Driver in hit-and-run that killed 2-y-o charged

(Jamaica Observer) The police are reporting that the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of two-year-old Sasha-Gay Dennis on the Howard Cooke Highway in Montego Bay, St James last month has been charged.

Dennis’ 10-year-old sister was also injured in the accident.

The man, 21-year-old Max DeSouza of Sunning Hill in St Thomas, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, according to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit.

Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 6:50 pm on April 23, Sasha-Gay and her sister who are from a John’s Hall address in St James, were in the process of crossing the roadway when they were hit by a Nissan Note motor car that did not stop.

Both girls sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where Sasha-Gay was pronounced dead and the other girl admitted for treatment.

Following the incident, the police made an appeal for DeSouza, whose identity was unknown at the time, to turn himself in.