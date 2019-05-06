Up to 30% of Jamaicans believed to gay, lesbian

(Jamaica Gleaner) Research commissioned by the Jamaica Forum for Lesbians, All Sexuals and Gays (J-FLAG) in March 2019 has concluded that between seven and 30 per cent of the population are believed to be lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender (LGBT), and a large majority of employers (68 per cent) were willing to report violence and discrimination against them.

Importantly, 88 per cent of politicians were also willing to report violence against LGBTs, but only 34 per cent of the general public would.

The Attitudes and Perceptions Survey, which concluded in March, will serve as a key part of the Equality for All Foundation’s commemoration of International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia, according to representatives who were guests at a Gleaner Editors’ Forum on Thursday.

Jaevion Nelson, executive director of J-FLAG, said the organisation’s advocacy has been badly hampered by the mysterious December 2018 fire that destroyed office space it occupied, but they were determined to continue working on behalf of the gay community.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen some improvement in the situation where LGBT people are concerned. I think there is respect and tolerance for the community, but we are still a very far way from where we need to go,” Nelson, also a Gleaner columnist, told the forum.

“There is still discrimination against a number of persons at work, church, in their communities, at schools, by way of bullying, and in other spaces, particular in public spaces,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.

He said a number of LGBT persons were forced to avoid public spaces because of high levels of homophobia and transphobia, and some participants said that using public transportation was also dangerous to their well-being. Many were forced to depend solely on taxis for transportation.

“Ultimately, those LGBT people who do not have the wherewithal and money to take cabs an go to spaces where respect and tolerance are higher find it difficult,” he said.

Displacement, homelessness, and bullying are among the challenges faced by members of the community, but the panellists implored Jamaicans to be tolerant, stating that they loved their country.

KEY FINDINGS OF SURVEY