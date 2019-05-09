Jamaica: Teen mom, son reported missing

(Jamaica Observer) Sixteen-year-old Akacia Quest, a ward of the state of the Mary’s Child Children’s Home, and her one-year-old son Daniel Francis have been reported missing.

Akacia is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, while her son Daniel is of brown complexion.

Reports from the Papine police are that both Akacia and Daniel were last seen at the Women’s Crisis Centre on Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10 about 3:30 pm yesterday.

At the time, Akacia was dressed in a white blouse, blue skirt and a pair of black shoes. Daniel’s mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akacia Quest and Daniel Francis is being asked to contact the Papine police at 876- 927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.