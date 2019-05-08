Jamaican Olympians Kemar Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey to wed

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaican Olympians Kemar Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey have announced their engagement.

The two have been in a relation since 2009.

Bailey-Cole, the 2014 Commonwealth Games 100m champion and an Olympic and World Championships relay gold medallist, took to Instagram, posting a picture of a diamond ring on Tracey’s ‘ring finger’, against a backdrop with the words: ‘She said yes!’

This was accompanied by the caption: “Met her without false nails … so might as well do it without them too. To be continued.”

Tracey won bronze in the 400m hurdles at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London and was also a finalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She also broke the news on Instagram, posting a heart emoji and the caption: “He stole my (heart emoji), so I’m stealing his last name!”

Tracey also posted Bailey-Cole’s image of her engagement ring along with a picture also showing a backdrop with the words ‘Will you marry me Rista’.

The news has been met by an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fellow athletes, well-wishers and fans.

Both athletes will be looking to make Jamaica’s team to this year’s IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar in late September.

It’s left to be seen if they will arrive in the Asian city together as a married couple.