Jamaica-born man charged for murder of two women in Miami High-Rise

(Jamaica Observer) A Jamaican man has been arrested and charged in relation to the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a luxury Miami condominium on Tuesday.

According to CBS Miami, the man, 46-year-old Franklyn Williams was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to reports, the bodies were discovered after Miami police received a call from Homeland Security who told them during an investigation that involved Williams, he spontaneously confessed, according to his arrest report.

It was further reported that the bodies were found with multiple stab wounds after police forced open the door of the unit which is located at the Paraiso Bay high, rise at 650 Northeast 32nd Street.

Williams reportedly told investigators that he lives in the unit and that one of the women, 35-year-old Sophia Simpson, had been his girlfriend for the last ten years, according to the police, and the other woman, 27-year-old Gabrella Griffith, lived with them.

Williams is being held without bond after an appearance in court.

He also faces charges in a separate case involving grand theft, using fake ID, money laundering and racketeering. Those issues surfaced in court and Williams said he did have a private attorney.