15 hospitalised after mystery fumes at Jamaica Post CSO

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Jamaica Fire Brigade is now combing the compound of the Central Sorting Office in Kingston to determine the cause of noxious fumes that have resulted in 15 people being rushed to hospital.

The building also houses the Sutherland Global call centre.

One call centre employee who asked not to be named, said, from as early as 10 o’clock this morning, employees began fainting and had to be taken away by ambulances.

“From I reach to work I just see them a bring out people on stretcher with things over them nose a put them inna ambulance and nobody not giving us any information,” she said.

Public relations officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emeleo Ebanks said the origin of the fumes is not yet known.

However, fire investigators on the scene said the fumes did not originate in the building.

Employees of the Post and Telecoms Department have been sent home but call centre workers are upset that they have reportedly been told by their supervisors to return to work.

The Gleaner was not immediately able to verify the claim with the management of the call centre as the receptionist who answered the phone said no one would speak.

“Post office workers gone home and dem a tell wi that wi have to go back to work because the scent gone and wi never inside with the outbreak but as soon as you go in, you still a see people skin over on the chair and a faint,” another employee said.

It is reported that a meeting is now being held among the managers to determine if the employees should be allowed to leave.

This is not the first time there have been reports of noxious fumes at the CSO.

There have been other episodes dating as far back as 2013.