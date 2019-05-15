Jamaica: Girls, 13 and 15 years old, reported missing in Portland

(Jamaica Observer) An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jhamela Brooks and 15-year-old Tiara Harper of Ross Craig district in Portland.

The police said the two girls were last seen at home about 5:10 pm yesterday. They have not been heard from since.

Both Jhamela and Tiara are of brown complexion and stout build. Jhamela is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall while Tiara is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Jhamela was reportedly wearing a black sweater and khaki shorts and Tiara was wearing a white blouse and floral skirt.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jhamela and Tiara is being asked to contact the Manchioneal police at 876-783-0708, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.