Jamaica Security Minister, bodyguards in wreck on Grants Pen road

(Jamaica Gleaner) Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, and two of his bodyguards were involved in a motor vehicle crash this morning.

In a statement, a ministry spokesperson explained that the crash happened about 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Shortwood and Grants Pen road in St Andrew.

The spokesperson said they were en route to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The spokesperson did not disclose the cause of the crash.

Chang and his bodyguards were taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies where they were examined.

According to the spokesperson, the security minister did not sustain any injuries however his bodyguards sustained minor injuries and were treated before being released.

Chang is said to be in good spirits and is thankful for the outpouring of support.