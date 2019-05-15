Jamaica: Suspected fake doctor not verified

(Jamaica Gleaner) Alleged quack doctor Alicia England was denied bail yesterday when she made her second appearance in the St James Parish Court to answer to fraud charges as her true identity has not yet been verified despite a previous court order to have this done.

England, who allegedly fleeced several unsuspecting persons out of hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as a medical doctor under the names ‘England McCrane’ and ‘Dr McCrane’, was remanded until May 28 by presiding judge Sandria Wong-Small.

Prior to her being remanded, England’s attorney, Martyn Thomas, tried to secure bail for her, but his attempt was shot down by Wong-Small.

“The confirming of her name is something the Crown has had a difficulty with prior to this, but there’s someone who is willing to accommodate Ms McCrane (England) if bail will be considered,” said Thomas in seeking to secure bail for his client.

“I am not giving anybody bail until I know who I am giving bail to. If I don’t know, then no bail,” Wong-Small said in flatly rejecting the bail application.

In March, England was arrested and charged after she was allegedly discovered posing as a medical doctor in western Jamaica, despite not having the requisite qualifications and licence.

Following England’s arrest, the Medical Association of Jamaica issued a warning to the public that people should carry out their own due diligence if they suspect individuals might be posing as doctors.

England made her first appearance in the St James Parish Court on April 9, at which time an order was made for her identity to be independently verified. She has also appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on similar charges.