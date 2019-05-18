Jamaican cops on multiple charges for Chedwin Park shooting

(Jamaica Observer) It appears that the Director of public prosecutions has rejected a claim by one of three alleged rogue members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) that he and his colleagues were chasing the killers of businessman Sheldon “Junior Biggs” Daley when they came under attack from an off-duty cop in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on April 27.

The policeman, Corporal Kirk Frazer — who, along with Ramone Scott and the now-deceased Rohan Williams, is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Daley — had claimed, in a television interview, that they had been at Chedwin Park to attend a party when the businessman was shot.

According to Frazer, they were in pursuit of the killers and they were fired on by men in a motor car being were apparently chasing them. The vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a motor car been driven by a civilian, Kevron Burrell, who lost his life in the incident.

But following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday ruled that Frazer and Scott were to be charged with a total of nine offences.

Frazer and Scott had been jointly charged with seven offences, while Scott was charged separately with two other offences.

In a release yesterday, INDECOM said: “Both officers are charged with the murder of Mr Sheldon Daley, shooting with intent, illegal possession of two firearms, illegal possession of ammunitions, and the offence of manslaughter of Mr Kevron Burrell, arising from the motor vehicle collision at Brunswick Avenue/Job Lane.

“Corporal Scott is further charged with illegal possession of another firearm and illegal possession of ammunition for that firearm.”

The two, who are in police custody, are expected to appear before the Circuit Court Division of the Supreme Court on Monday.

INDECOM also acknowledged the JCF, the Inspectorate of the Constabulary, and the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine for their assistance in supporting what it described as a very complex investigation.

Daley was at a party at Chedwin Park in the wee hours of April 27 when he was fatally shot by two men who allegedly escaped in a motor car being driven by a third man.

The vehicle was repeatedly chased by an off-duty cop and, following a blazing gun battle on the streets of Spanish Town, the vehicle collided with one being driven by Burrell.

When the dust settled it was discovered that Williams and Burrell were dead, while Scott was taken into custody. Frazer fled the scene but turned himself in days later after his dramatic interview with Television Jamaica reporter Kirk Wright.

Following autopsies, the death of Williams and Burrell were ruled to be from injuries received in the motor vehicle collision, while it was confirmed that Daley died from gunshot wounds.