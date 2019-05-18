Jamaican woman who returned ATM cash hailed in Senate

(Jamaica Gleaner) Ackaisha Green, the 24-year-old woman who returned a large bag of cash she found inside an ATM booth recently, was hailed for her act of honesty and selflessness by Senators earlier yesterday.

“Your actions will now inspire young people that they have a choice and the best choice is always to do the right thing,” said Donna Scott-Mottley, leader of Opposition Business in the Senate.

Also praising Green for her good deed was Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith, the leader of Government Business in the Senate.

“What you have done without even realising is stimulating a new conversation across Jamaica about honesty. It is one of the most simple and fundamental values and you now embody it for a whole lot of Jamaicans,” she stated.

Johnson-Smith also advised Green that “while money comes and goes, education is forever” she should invest some of donations in the education of her children for the future.

Despite the mother of two facing financial struggles, she quickly handed over to the police the stash of cash, suspected to be millions, when she stumbled upon it.

“She is doing the right thing when no one is watching. What I find fascinating about this story is that she was desperately in need. Her house had just burnt down two weeks before and she had lost everything. She had to borrow $200 from her mother that morning,” Senator Donna Scott-Mottley said.

Her Senate recognition comes days after she was rewarded for her honesty with a donation of $1.2 million from J Wray & Nephew Limited.

One million dollars of the total donation has been earmarked for educational support for Green and her sons, while $100,000 was provided in vouchers for groceries and the remaining $100,000 is set aside for any entrepreneurial venture of her choice.