Jamaica: Mother of 5-year-old charged with child pornography

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are today clarifying that a five-year-old boy who has been purported to be missing in several social media reports in recent days is not missing.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in a media release, said the child was placed into State care after an investigation carried out by the detectives revealed that the child’s mother was guilty of several offences under the Child Care and Protection Act.

He remains under the care of the Government and is said to be in good health, the CCU said.

The police’s information arm said investigation into the child’s circumstances was launched on Wednesday, May 15, when a concerned citizen visited the CISOCA Headquarters with the boy and made a complaint. The child’s mother was implicated in the investigation and was subsequently arrested and later charged.

The mother, who has been identified as 27-year-old Refallia Roberts of Newark Avenue, Kingston 11, has been charged with cruelty to a child, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.