Jamaica News

Over 1,000 criminal records expunged in Jamaica last year

Delroy Chuck -File

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some 1,046 criminal records were expunged from a total of 1,915 applications received during the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

 “The ministry of Justice continues to offer expungement services to persons who have made a sincere and successful attempt at becoming law-abiding citizens, so that they are given the opportunity to start afresh without being haunted by their past mistakes,” Chuck said.

He addeed that he will be submitting a proposal to Cabinet for amendment of the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act, so that more deserving persons can benefit from expungement of their criminal records.

Around the Web

More in Jamaica News

113 Jamaica farm workers leave for Canada

By

Jamaica: Entertainer George Nooks freed of cocaine charge

By

Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt reveals his company’s electric car for under 10K

By

Comments

Trending