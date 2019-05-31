Baby chopped to death in Jamaica, teacher injured

(Jamaica Gleaner) Yesterday’s sitting of the Primary Exit Profile Grade 4 Performance Task test at Ramble Primary in Manchester had to be postponed as the school community was left traumatised by an attack on a teacher and her eight-month-old baby.

Reports are that a grade four teacher was chopped several times by her common-law-husband at their home in Mandeville on Wednesday night.

It is further reported that the eight-month-old was also chopped in the incident.

The teacher is currently at the hospital undergoing surgery however the baby did not survive.

The baby has been identified as Roshane McPherson.

The teacher was scheduled to be an invigilator for yesterday’s examination.