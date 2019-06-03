Body of Seaga arrives in Jamaica

(Jamaica Gleaner) The body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga arrived in Jamaica yesterday.

It arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Miami, United States just after 6:00 p.m.

A team of government officials, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other government ministers, along with family members were at the Norman Manley International Airport to receive the body of the former prime minister.

Seaga died on Tuesday, May 28 at a Miami hospital after battling cancer and other complications.

He will be accorded a state funeral, the date for which is expected to be announced shortly.