Jamaican goes viral with Keanu Reeves tweet

(Jamaica Observer) From frustrated ghetto youth to Internet sensation, Kemoy Lindsay has entered the realms of online stardom after one of his tweets went viral last Sunday and created an international buzz.

Lindsay, whose Twitter handle is @KemziiLinzii, posted four pictures of actor Keanu Reeves with women including American country singer Dolly Parton. His arms are either behind them or hover above their arms and waists.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

The tweet read, “Keanu ain’t talking no chances.” It has attracted 395,000 likes and over 80,000 retweets on last count with major foreign media such as CNN, MSN, Yahoo News, Metro UK, People Magazine and Fox News featuring the tweet in newscasts.

Lindsay says he never expected the tweet to become so amplified.

“When I made the post, it was a very quiet tweet. And then on Sunday, I was at a church and I had to put the phone on airplane mode (silent). Within three or four hours, it jumped from 134,000 likes. I thought to myself, ‘this is it, the tweet has reached the stratosphere’,” he told the Jamaica Observer’s Splash.

He added that, “Some of my friends from South Africa and Philippines have reached out to say the tweet has made it to their local news programmes. Even people in the Solomon Islands said the tweet made their news and that’s on the other side of the world.”

Reeves is well-known in Hollywood for his roles in hit films like The Matrix, Point Break, Speed, and John Wick.

Lindsay’s tweet has sparked conversation around the ‘Me Too’ movement that was also popularised by social media to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault. He is elated that his singular thought could spark international discussion.

“Outside the social media buzz, I am happy that it sparked dialogue about the ‘Me Too’ movement while raising awareness of the false accusations that are sometimes perpetuated by supporters of the movement. I hope that it dissects the movement and make it what was intended,” he explained.

The former Calabar High School student plans to use his expanded platform to chime in on discussions across the world.

“My twitter is very diverse. It is a balance between many topics, I watch football a lot so there is that, humour is one of my character traits, there is political, motivational, and constructive content. I am being open-minded, and not limit myself and see where it takes me. If it enables my thoughts and certain dialogues then I am for that as well,” he said.

Thirty-one year-old Kemoy Lindsay is from humble beginnings. Born in Spanish Town, he also lived in Trench Town and says his youth was dominated by hardship.

He completed his studies at The University of the West Indies where he earned a bachelors degree in International Relations and a masters in international public and development management. He was a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Youth for Excellence in 2017. Currently, he is technical advisor to minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Jr, whom he regards as a mentor.

Lindsay is also co-founder of non-profit organisation, Educate For Peace, and works with other entities such as UNESCO, Jamaica Youth Community and One Young World.

Aware of social media’s impact, he warns users about its dangers.

“It can be compared to the age-old proverb, ‘fire a good servant, but bad master’. You have to be more responsible about the content you tweet about yourself and other people. Things will come back around and have negative consequences on you, your work and even your love and social life. Be mindful of the reach, you can exploit but don’t let the reach exploit you,” Lindsay said.