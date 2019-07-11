Jamaica teacher was shot dead in her bedroom

(Jamaica Observer) Police are puzzled over the gun murder of a Bishop Gibson High School teacher at her home in Melrose Mews, a few miles east of here, in the very early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim has been identified as Carolyn Davis Campbell, 43, who taught human and social biology at Bishop Gibson High in Mandeville.

Police said they received a call regarding the shooting about 1:00 am. On arrival, they were told by the victim’s husband that he awoke from sleep when his bedroom door was kicked in.

He said that he rolled from the bed as a gunman fired several shots, hitting his wife. The husband, who reportedly operates a car mart, escaped injury.

Police said they found five spent shell casings at the scene of the murder.

A relative of the deceased, who described her as a “nice, gentle, humble and cheerful person”, told the Jamaica Observer there was no sign of anything taken from the house by the killer.

The education ministry, in a release last evening, said it was saddened by killing of the Bishop Gibson High teacher.

“Mrs Davis Campbell was a teacher to the upper and lower grade students of human and social biology and general science at the Bishop Gibson High, serving at the school for five years. The school community is now mourning the loss of the beloved educator, who had an exceptional track record of going beyond the call of duty for her students,” a ministry release said.

The teacher was described by Principal Donna Ledgister-Hendricks as enthusiastic, committed, fun-loving, dedicated, and always punctual.

“Mrs Davis Campbell was not just consumed with the academic performance of her students, but also their social well-being. She served in several leadership capacities at the institution and the staff is having a difficult time grappling with her passing,” the principal said.

In expressing his condolences, minister in charge of education, Karl Samuda, said the death of the teacher is truly tragic and expressed the hope that the police will find the perpetrators of the crime.

Samuda offered his support and prayers to Bishop Gibson High and said he joined with them in choosing to celebrate the life of such an esteemed teacher.

The ministry also extended its support to the school community and family of Davis Campbell during their period of grief.