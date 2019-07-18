New 007 actress Lashana Lynch has Jamaican roots

(Jamaica Observer) JAMAICA continues to make its mark on the James Bond franchise. Word out of the United Kingdom, where the final scenes of the 25th instalment are currently being shot, is that British actress Lashana Lynch, will be the next 007.

Lynch, 31, is of Jamaican descent. She is known for her work in Captain Marvel, Still Star-Crossed, Powder Room, and Fast Girls.

According to reports in The Guardian and The Daily Mail newspapers, this reassignment of code name arises as Bond, played by Daniel Craig, goes into retirement in Jamaica. It is widely believed this is Craig’s last Bond film; he has appeared as the famous spy in Casino Royal, Quantum of Solace, Spectre and Skyfall.

“Bond 25”, the pseudonym given to the latest film until it is officially named, is scheduled for release in April next year.

In April, when the film was launched at iconic Golden Eye resort in St Mary, the Jamaica Observer had a brief exchange with Lynch. She confirmed in an authentic Jamaican accent that her parents are from Spanish Town, and it was not her first time on the island.

“No sah, not my first time… Mi jus’ a come een an’ integrate inna di ting,” she joked.

British actress Naomie Harris, who reprises her role as Moneypenny, also contributes to the Jamaica/Bond connection. One of her parents is Jamaican.

The strong connection between Jamaica and the fictional British Secret Service agent was started in 1953 by writer Ian Flemming, who wrote the early novels at Golden Eye, his Jamaican retreat.

That link continued in 1962 with the first Bond film, Dr No, which was shot on location in Jamaica and featured local acting talent including Reggie Carter and the music of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, who made a cameo appearance.

Jamaica again featured in 1973’s Live And Let Die for which scenes were shot in Falmouth, Hanover, and the renowned Green Grotto Caves in St Ann. Jamaican actress Grace Jones continued the tradition by starring in A View To A Kill in 1985.

Bond 25 is directed by American Cari Fukanaga and also stars Academy Award winner Remi Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Bensallah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.