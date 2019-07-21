Jamaican entertainer Keshan shot dead during brawl

(Jamaica Observer) Female entertainer Keshan was shot dead early yesterday morning in Sharper Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Constable G Ingram of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the 24-year-old, whose given name is Keneisha Brown, was involved in a brawl with a licensed firearm holder that quickly turned fatal.

“An altercation ensued between her and a gentleman when she began stoning his vehicle, after which she stabbed him three times and he shot her one time to the upper body. They were both taken to the hospital where she succumbed. He’s currently under police watch, receiving treatment and is expected to give an official statement,” he said.

Since her debut in 2013, Keshan has released hits such as Bubble Up Your Body, Don’t Lie, Kill or Die and The Goods featuring incarcerated Vybz Kartel.