Jay Ravers of Jamaican dance group ‘Ravers Clavers’ dies at 21

(Jamaica Observer) Jay Ravers, a member of popular dance group Ravers Clavers, died on July 14 of an unknown illness. He was 21.

Jay Ravers, given name Jemarrow James, had been a member of the group for almost two years. A source close to the outfit confirmed his passing.

Head of Ravers Clavers, Ding Dong, expressed his sorrow at the death of his colleague and friend on social media. In the post on Instagram, he also acknowledged the death of Ice, his friend and an associate of Ravers Clavers.

“JAH JAH JAH DAAAAAWWGGGGGG IN 1 WEEK I LOST TWO OF MY FRIENDS …… WE LOST #ICE BY GUN VIOLENCE… AND TODAY @jay_ravers A MEMBER OF THE RAVERS CLAVERS GROUP BY ILLNESS OR WHATEVER THEY SAY IT IS,” the dancer/deejay posted.

“JAH KNOW YOW CONDOLENCES TO THEIR FAMILIES AND OTHER FRIENDS… R.I.P MI BRO BROS. MI REALLY CYAH BELIEVE THIS YOW……… PRAY EVERY DAY AND GIVE GOD THANKS FOR WHATEVER U HAVE AND LIVE YOUR LIFE TO THE FULLEST JAH KNOW DAWGGGGG,” he continued.

Romeich Major, entertainment manager and CEO of Romeich Entertainment, also went on Instagram to share his condolences.

“It’s never easy to lose someone in life enuh smh worse when that someone is a part of your team R.I.P bro bro and condolence goes out to your family and friends @raversclaversofficial and @dingdongravers you all be strong, GOD always know whats best!!!!!,” he posted.

The Ravers Clavers originated in the east Kingston community of Nannyville. They are known for high-energy choreography and infectious moves such as Fling, Flairy and Cha-Cha Boy, and Snappin’.