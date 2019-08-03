Jamaican man who went on three-month killing spree sentenced

(Jamaica Observer) A man who embarked on a three-month killing spree in 2014 which claimed eight lives, has been sentenced to serve almost 800 months in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

Kemar Thompson, otherwise called Spiderman, pleaded guilty to the eight counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm, and robbery with aggravation when he appeared in court on July 2.

Thompson returned for sentencing in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday, where Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams rejected an appeal from his attorney, Ernest Davis, for the court to hand down a light sentence, having regard to the fact that he was only 24 years old at the time he committed the offences, that he pleaded guilty, accepted responsibility for his actions, and has shown signs of remorse.

But the judge condemned the actions of Thompson for murdering eight persons in three months, as she handed down the lengthy sentence.

The court was told that in the first incident on August 14, 2014, at approximately 6:57 am, an eyewitness stated that she saw Thompson and Carlton Blake in the middle of the road in Pineapple Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine. According to the witness, she saw Thompson pull a firearm and shoot Blake, who was later pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred on October 12, 2014 when Thompson and some of his cronies went to Bowerswood main road in Giblatore, St Catherine and intercepted a car in which Courtley Cobourne, Craig Harris and Carlton Scott were travelling.

They were reportedly carrying $1.5 million on their way to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). All three men were shot and killed by Thompson and the money taken from the car by his cronies.



Kirk Foot, a passer-by who stopped to enquire what was happening, was also killed by Thompson after he was ordered out of his vehicle.

Thompson’s killing spree continued on October 22, in Bog Walk, St Catharine. An eyewitness stated that she was at her house when she saw him dressed in a black ‘hoodie’ shirt and was running behind two men.

According to the witness, while he was running, the portion of the shirt covering his head blew off. She said Thompson then ran into a yard, after which explosions were heard.

The eyewitness then walked to where she had heard the explosions and saw two men lying on the ground. They were later identified as Norman Nolan and Patrick Cummings.

Shortly after explosions were heard and in the same area and another man, Mathie Taylor, was later found shot to death.

When apprehended by the police, Thompson reportedly gave a statement under caution, confessing to all eight murders.

Responding to the sentencing, Director of Public Prosecution Paula Llewellyn commended the witnesses for their courage.

Llewellyn also commended, “the Saint Catherine Major Investigations Division, the CIB (Criminal Investigations Branch) Office and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, in general, for the quality of their investigations, which ultimately led to Thompson’s plea”.