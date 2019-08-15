Jamaica records improved passes in most CSEC, CAPE subjects

(Jamaica Gleaner) Despite a slight decline in the pass rate for students who sat the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), there were improved performances in most subject areas.

There were also improved performances in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Sharing the details of a preliminary report, Karl Samuda, minister with oversight responsibility for the education ministry, said that among the 18 CAPE subjects that saw positive movement were accounting, agricultural science – Unit 2, animation and game design, art and design, biology, Caribbean studies, computer science, and economics.

For CSEC, there were improvements in the average pass rates for several subjects, including chemistry, biology, physics, and additional mathematics.

However, there was a sharp decline in the pass rate for English literature, falling by 12.8 per cent, and human and social biology, by 12.1 per cent.

Mathematics and English language recorded percentage passes of 54.6 per cent and 82.8 per cent, respectively. This represents a 3.2 per cent decrease in mathematics passes and a 7.4 per cent increase in English language passes.

Commenting on the results, Samuda said that the ministry continues to maintain its support to the primary- and secondary-school system.

“Once the analysis of the 2019 data is completed, the National Mathematics Programme will review the coach deployment schedule as required to ensure that any critical schools not scheduled to receive coaching support are placed on the list to be targeted,” he said.

He said that the ministry is also strengthening the professional development programme designed for heads of departments and principals of critical schools. This is aimed at helping them develop the knowledge and skills they need to lead effectively and support the teaching of mathematics, including managing the curriculum and developing and implementing interventions.

CSEC results will officially be released today.