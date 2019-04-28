Man doused in rum, set on fire

(Trinidad Express) A Moruga man turned into a human fireball when he was set on fire at a lime at a village bar on Easter Monday.

Raymond “Abba” La Fortune was doused with puncheon rum and set on fire at the bar in Moruga.

He suffered second degree burns to his upper body and remained in intensive care at hospital yesterday.

La Fortune, 55, lives at Rock River, Moruga.

He was liming at a bar at Penal Rock Road, Basseterre Village, when he got into an altercation with a group of men around 2:30 pm.

Police were told one of the assailants flung a bottle of rum at La Fortune and another man threw a cigarette lighter at him. La Fortune’s clothes caught on fire and he ran out of bar, screaming.

Witnesses contacted the police and ambulance services, and helped La Fortune extinguish the flames.

Paramedics took La Fortune to the Princes Town District Health Facility, and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Officers of the Moruga Police Station are investigating and up to yesterday, no one had been arrested.