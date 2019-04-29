Trinidad: Entire family wiped out in highway shooting

(Trinidad Guardian) Police have identified the three people who were found dead in a vehicle along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Ste Madeleine on Monday.
Couple George Quintero and Carmelita Garcia-Quintero and Quintero’s daughter, Marisol, were identified as the victims found in the pickup, which was registered in Garcia-Quintero’s name. Police confirmed the couple lived at Block 5, Palmiste, San Fernando.
According to initial reports, their bodies were discovered in the cabin of a red Nissan Frontier pickup around 7 am.
The pickup was parked along the shoulder on the southbound access lane of the bridge which crosses over the Cipero River, approximately 500 metres away from the C3 Centre. So far, it is believed the three victims were shot by an attacker/s outside the vehicle as there were bullet holes which appeared to enter through the vehicle’s windscreen.
Garcia-Quintero was shot in the right side of the face while Quintero was shot in the left side of his face. Marisol was shot in the head.
Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators cordoned off the area as they examined and photographed the bodies and searched the area for clues. Police also blocked off one of the lanes along the bridge, causing traffic congestion.
