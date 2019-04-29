Trinidad: Entire family wiped out in highway shooting

(Trinidad Guardian) Po­lice have iden­ti­fied the three peo­ple who were found dead in a ve­hi­cle along the Solomon Ho­choy High­way in Ste Madeleine on Mon­day.

Cou­ple George Quin­tero and Carmeli­ta Gar­cia-Quin­tero and Quin­tero’s daugh­ter, Marisol, were iden­ti­fied as the vic­tims found in the pick­up, which was reg­is­tered in Gar­cia-Quin­tero’s name. Po­lice con­firmed the cou­ple lived at Block 5, Palmiste, San Fer­nan­do.

Ac­cord­ing to ini­tial re­ports, their bod­ies were dis­cov­ered in the cab­in of a red Nis­san Fron­tier pick­up around 7 am.

The pick­up was parked along the shoul­der on the south­bound ac­cess lane of the bridge which cross­es over the Cipero Riv­er, ap­prox­i­mate­ly 500 me­tres away from the C3 Cen­tre. So far, it is be­lieved the three vic­tims were shot by an at­tack­er/s out­side the ve­hi­cle as there were bul­let holes which ap­peared to en­ter through the ve­hi­cle’s wind­screen.

Gar­cia-Quin­tero was shot in the right side of the face while Quin­tero was shot in the left side of his face. Marisol was shot in the head.

Homi­cide in­ves­ti­ga­tors and crime scene in­ves­ti­ga­tors cor­doned off the area as they ex­am­ined and pho­tographed the bod­ies and searched the area for clues. Po­lice al­so blocked off one of the lanes along the bridge, caus­ing traf­fic con­ges­tion.