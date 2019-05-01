Trinidad cops: No evidence to support family link in Quinteros’ murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Although there are rumours that relatives of both Carmelita Garcia-Quintero and her husband George Quintero had motives for the slaying of the couple and their daughter, investigators said that there is no evidence to support the claims.
More than 24 hours have passed since the Garcia-Quintero, 62, Quintero, 53 and their daughter Marisol Quintero, 33, were discovered murdered inside their red Nissan Frontier pick-up along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
With no criminal records, no suspicions of being involved in anything illegal, good reports from neigbhours and no witnesses coming forward, investigators said the murders remain a mystery.
On Monday evening, a woman called the Crime Watch show claiming to be Quintero’s mother. She told host Ian Alleyne that a former lover of Quintero had threatened to kill him several times and may be responsible.
However, police said that the relationship ended many years ago when Marisol was a child.
Marisol is actually Quintero’s step-daughter.
According to reports, the family went to MovieTowne at the C3 Centre, Ste Madeleine. On returning home to their Block 5 Palmiste home, they stopped along the shoulder of the Solomon Hochoy Highway on the bridge over the Cipero River.
Around 7 am, a man walking along the shoulder found the bodies and contacted police. When officers arrived, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds to their head. With only gunshots to their heads, it suggested that they were killed execution-style. Their deaths were estimated around 2 am on Monday.
Investigators were trying to figure out why the family stopped along the highway and speculated that their attacker struck them with another vehicle on the right side of the pickup. With gunshot holes in both front and rear of the pickup and a shattered rear passenger window, investigators were unsure how many gunmen attacked the family. Police also looked at the lack of defence wounds on the victims.
Insp Learie Figaro of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three is carrying out enquiries.
