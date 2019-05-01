Trinidad cops: No evidence to support family link in Quinteros’ murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Al­though there are ru­mours that rel­a­tives of both Carmeli­ta Gar­cia-Quin­tero and her hus­band George Quin­tero had mo­tives for the slay­ing of the cou­ple and their daugh­ter, in­ves­ti­ga­tors said that there is no ev­i­dence to sup­port the claims.

More than 24 hours have passed since the Gar­cia-Quin­tero, 62, Quin­tero, 53 and their daugh­ter Marisol Quin­tero, 33, were dis­cov­ered mur­dered in­side their red Nis­san Fron­tier pick-up along the Solomon Ho­choy High­way.

With no crim­i­nal records, no sus­pi­cions of be­ing in­volved in any­thing il­le­gal, good re­ports from neigb­hours and no wit­ness­es com­ing for­ward, in­ves­ti­ga­tors said the mur­ders re­main a mys­tery.

On Mon­day evening, a woman called the Crime Watch show claim­ing to be Quin­tero’s moth­er. She told host Ian Al­leyne that a for­mer lover of Quin­tero had threat­ened to kill him sev­er­al times and may be re­spon­si­ble.

How­ev­er, po­lice said that the re­la­tion­ship end­ed many years ago when Marisol was a child.

Marisol is ac­tu­al­ly Quin­tero’s step-daugh­ter.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, the fam­i­ly went to Movi­eTowne at the C3 Cen­tre, Ste Madeleine. On re­turn­ing home to their Block 5 Palmiste home, they stopped along the shoul­der of the Solomon Ho­choy High­way on the bridge over the Cipero Riv­er.

Around 7 am, a man walk­ing along the shoul­der found the bod­ies and con­tact­ed po­lice. When of­fi­cers ar­rived, they found the three vic­tims with gun­shot wounds to their head. With on­ly gun­shots to their heads, it sug­gest­ed that they were killed ex­e­cu­tion-style. Their deaths were es­ti­mat­ed around 2 am on Mon­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were try­ing to fig­ure out why the fam­i­ly stopped along the high­way and spec­u­lat­ed that their at­tack­er struck them with an­oth­er ve­hi­cle on the right side of the pick­up. With gun­shot holes in both front and rear of the pick­up and a shat­tered rear pas­sen­ger win­dow, in­ves­ti­ga­tors were un­sure how many gun­men at­tacked the fam­i­ly. Po­lice al­so looked at the lack of de­fence wounds on the vic­tims.

In­sp Learie Fi­garo of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions, Re­gion Three is car­ry­ing out en­quiries.

