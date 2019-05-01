Trinidad’s former AG arrested at Piarco Airport in fees matter

(Trinidad Express) Former Attorney General, Anand Ramlogan SC remains in police custody after being arrested early this morning at Piarco International Airport by detectives of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Ramlogan was held as he was about to board a flight to Miami en route to the British Virgin Islands where he was scheduled to handle a case.

Sources said Ramlogan will be questioned in connection with a series of financial transactions involving legal fees during the period that he served as Attorney General in the UNC-led People’s Partnership Government.

However information provided to the Express is that current UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen , an attorney, will also be questioned in relation to this same matter of the legal fees.

It is being reported that Ramdeen went to the police this morning.

Legal fees paid by the Ministry of the Attorney General during Ramlogan’s tenure ballooned from an average of $30-$40 million to an average of $1.4 billion.

Sources said the investigations received the cooperation of several jurisdictions.

It is the first major arrest arising out of investigations into allegations of corruption under the previous Government. Ramlogan served as AG from May 2010 to January 2015. He resigned under a cloud of allegations of witness tampering involving Police Complaint Authority Director David West, which is currently before the court and in which Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is a witness.