Trinidad: Elderly couple married for 40 years killed in home invasion

(Trinidad Guardian) One day after celebrating his 70th birthday, John “Joker” Mills, 70, a former Amoco oil worker and his common-law wife of 40 years, Eulyn John, 61, were found murdered in their home yesterday.
The couple was found in the bedroom of their Cocrico Avenue, Buccoo home around 11.30 am by a nephew who had visited to check on them.
Police said Eulyn was found with her hands and feet bound with tie straps and gagged with a cloth and duct tape. John was found with a tie strap drawn tightly around his neck and his hands and feet bound with tie straps. He was reportedly stabbed several times about his chest, head, face and body, his throat was slit and the back of his head was bashed in.
Police believe robbery may have been the motive for the killing, but sources said there were no signs of forced entry to the house.
Relatives and neighbours described the couple as very quiet and loving people and could not understand who would want to perpetrate such a brutal act on them.
A relative, who spoke on the grounds of anonymity, said he believed the couple would have fought with their attackers
“Knowing (Eulyn), she would have made real noise and that is why they put something over her mouth. Her hands and foot were tied. My uncle was a strong man, he was big athlete, he used to do bodybuilding, he used to work garden and lift weights and thing, so he would have put up even a greater fight. No one man didn’t do that job there, but they were good people, quiet people and they didn’t deserve that,” the relative said.
“My uncle worked hard, educated his daughter who is now a doctor, he put things in place…always encouraged people to be and do better. I am sure if those same fellas had come and beg and give my uncle a small story, he would have write a cheque and give them, because he always used to preach that men must take care of their children.”
DMO Dr Adeyemi Maxwell visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the Scarborough Hospital Mortuary, where autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause of their deaths.
This brings Tobago’s murder toll to five for 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tobago Homicide Bureau at 635-1649, nearest police station, 800 -TIPS or 555.
The Tobago Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations.
