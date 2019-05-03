Trinidad: Elderly couple married for 40 years killed in home invasion

(Trinidad Guardian) One day af­ter cel­e­brat­ing his 70th birth­day, John “Jok­er” Mills, 70, a for­mer Amo­co oil work­er and his com­mon-law wife of 40 years, Eu­lyn John, 61, were found mur­dered in their home yes­ter­day.

The cou­ple was found in the bed­room of their Cocrico Av­enue, Buc­coo home around 11.30 am by a nephew who had vis­it­ed to check on them.

Po­lice said Eu­lyn was found with her hands and feet bound with tie straps and gagged with a cloth and duct tape. John was found with a tie strap drawn tight­ly around his neck and his hands and feet bound with tie straps. He was re­port­ed­ly stabbed sev­er­al times about his chest, head, face and body, his throat was slit and the back of his head was bashed in.

Po­lice be­lieve rob­bery may have been the mo­tive for the killing, but sources said there were no signs of forced en­try to the house.

Rel­a­tives and neigh­bours de­scribed the cou­ple as very qui­et and lov­ing peo­ple and could not un­der­stand who would want to per­pe­trate such a bru­tal act on them.

A rel­a­tive, who spoke on the grounds of anonymi­ty, said he be­lieved the cou­ple would have fought with their at­tack­ers

“Know­ing (Eu­lyn), she would have made re­al noise and that is why they put some­thing over her mouth. Her hands and foot were tied. My un­cle was a strong man, he was big ath­lete, he used to do body­build­ing, he used to work gar­den and lift weights and thing, so he would have put up even a greater fight. No one man didn’t do that job there, but they were good peo­ple, qui­et peo­ple and they didn’t de­serve that,” the rel­a­tive said.

“My un­cle worked hard, ed­u­cat­ed his daugh­ter who is now a doc­tor, he put things in place…al­ways en­cour­aged peo­ple to be and do bet­ter. I am sure if those same fel­las had come and beg and give my un­cle a small sto­ry, he would have write a cheque and give them, be­cause he al­ways used to preach that men must take care of their chil­dren.”

DMO Dr Adeye­mi Maxwell vis­it­ed the scene and or­dered the body re­moved to the Scar­bor­ough Hos­pi­tal Mor­tu­ary, where au­top­sies will be per­formed to de­ter­mine the ex­act cause of their deaths.

This brings To­ba­go’s mur­der toll to five for 2019.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion is asked to con­tact the To­ba­go Homi­cide Bu­reau at 635-1649, near­est po­lice sta­tion, 800 -TIPS or 555.

The To­ba­go Homi­cide Bu­reau is con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.